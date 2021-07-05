KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Married: Revisit Their Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

Gwen Stefani found her sweet escape in Blake Shelton. Celebrate the couple’s marriage by looking back at the musical duo’s heartwarming quotes about their relationship.

By Jess Cohen Jul 05, 2021 2:07 PMTags
Gwen StefaniWeddingsCouplesBlake SheltonCelebrities
Watch: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are happy anywhere, especially now in the throes of newlywed bliss.

The superstar couple, who first met on the set of The Voice in 2014, tied the knot over the Fourth of July weekend in an intimate ceremony that came eight months after they got engaged. Just when Stefani started to wonder when the big question was coming, the "God's Country" singer got down on one knee and proposed while the "Cool" artist was visiting his Oklahoma ranch.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of their engagement celebration. "I heard a YES!" Stefani answered, "@blakeshelton yes please!"

Though Stefani has said she didn't see the moment coming, the milestone was hardly shocking to fans, considering how much the couple has gushed about each other throughout their relationship. In fact, Stefani, who shares three kids with ex Gavin Rossdale, recently gave a heartwarming shout-out to Shelton in celebration of Father's Day. "happy father's day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know," she wrote in a June 20 Instagram post alongside photos of Shelton and her sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, "we love u so much @blakeshelton gx."

photos
Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

And if you think that's sweet, there's no doubt you'll love the rest of Stefani and Shelton's quotes about each other that we rounded up below!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Let the Rumors Begin

"I think he's hot, don't you? But to be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time. There's been so many people that I've gotten so much comfort from. Just people coming to me and telling me their story. Not confiding, but sharing, which has just helped me see things from a different perspective and move forward." —Gwen to Ryan Seacrest in November 2015

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp
Look of Love

"How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest. She is the greatest." —Blake on Today in March 2018. 

Photo By Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM
"Saved My Life"

"When you have a broken heart—at least, when I do—you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell...Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?" —Blake to Billboard in July 2016

Twitter
Country Livin'

"I grew up in Orange County, so I don't know if you've been down there, but it's nothing like the middle of America and our nature was the beach. So to be able to be in Oklahoma and be able to experience a ranch kind of vibe is just something I never ever had, so it's just been really, it's been great, amazing." —Gwen on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August 2020

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images
Wedding Bells

"You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He is lovable! I think about it all the time." —Gwen to Ellen DeGeneres when discussing marrying Blake

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sexiest Man Alive

"He doesn't even like to do a photo shoot. You can never convince him to do it. So he just called me like, ‘They want me to do this.' And I was like, ‘You should totally do it! You're so sexy!'" —Gwen's reaction to Blake being named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Fierce Fashion

"[My style is] more feminine than ever before. It's probably because I'm super in love and have a really manly man. I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy. Even in my 30s, I was a tomboy. I hardly ever carried a purse." —Gwen to InStyle in July 2018

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Biggest Fans

"Setting here watching @gwenstefani rehearsals it continues to shock me the amount of GIANT hits this girl has written... I highly recommend y'all catch her Vegas show if you can get tickets!!!" —Blake on Twitter in June 2018

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment
Hot Commodity

"He's so good at the show, I mean, he's just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn. Like anywhere he goes, people are just attracted to him, and he's such an incredible talent." —Gwen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in September 2019

