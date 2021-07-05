Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Married: Revisit Their Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

Watch : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are happy anywhere, especially now in the throes of newlywed bliss.

The superstar couple, who first met on the set of The Voice in 2014, tied the knot over the Fourth of July weekend in an intimate ceremony that came eight months after they got engaged. Just when Stefani started to wonder when the big question was coming, the "God's Country" singer got down on one knee and proposed while the "Cool" artist was visiting his Oklahoma ranch.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of their engagement celebration. "I heard a YES!" Stefani answered, "@blakeshelton yes please!"

Though Stefani has said she didn't see the moment coming, the milestone was hardly shocking to fans, considering how much the couple has gushed about each other throughout their relationship. In fact, Stefani, who shares three kids with ex Gavin Rossdale, recently gave a heartwarming shout-out to Shelton in celebration of Father's Day. "happy father's day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know," she wrote in a June 20 Instagram post alongside photos of Shelton and her sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, "we love u so much @blakeshelton gx."