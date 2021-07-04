Julia Roberts and Danny Moder and Other Celeb Couples Celebrate Anniversary on Fourth of July

Watch : Julia Roberts Jokes "E! Exclusive: I'm Done With Film!"

Many couples, including celebrity pairs, have over the years made their own fireworks on the Fourth of July...in the form of marriage.

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are one of them. On Sunday, July 4, the Oscar-winning actress shared a rare selfie of the two, writing, "19 years...Just getting started! #conwings." She had also shared a photo of herself and Danny, who share three kids, on their anniversary last year. The couple wed at Julia's home in Taos, New Mexico, on July 4, 2002.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham also wed on the Fourth of July, in a castle outside of Dublin, Ireland in 1999. They are parents to sons Brooklyn Beckham, 22—who is currently engaged himself to actress Nicola Peltz; Romeo Beckham, 18; and Cruz Beckham, 16; and daughter Harper Beckham, 9.

"22 years later, still matching outfits," David wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a collection of photos of himself and Victoria wearing matching outfits. "Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same [laughing emoji] @victoriabeckham [two heart emojis] @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."