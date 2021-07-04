Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Spotted Together for the First Time

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have made their unofficial public debut as a couple.
Over the Fourth of July weekend, the 52-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 42-year-old British TV personality spent time together at his new oceanfront home in Laguna Beach, Calif. home. The two were joined by his boy Hudson London Anstead, the 20-month-old son he shares with ex-wife and Flip or Flop star Christina Haack.
On Friday, July 2, Renée and Ant were photographed alone on his balcony, which overlooks a public street and the sea. It marked the first time the two have been spotted together since it was reported last month that the two had begun dating after meeting while filming an episode of the new Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.
On the balcony, the couple dressed casually, with the actress wearing her hair in a loose ponytail, holding a mug bearing the words, "Home Is Where Dad Is."
On Sunday, July 4, Renée and Ant were photographed walking together in Laguna Beach, this time with his son, who he carried. The actress wore a purple top and orange baseball cap for their outing.
Neither she nor Ant have commented on their relationship status. News about the new couple dating came soon after Ant and Christina finalized their divorce.
The HGTV star announced their split in September 2020, soon after Hudson turned 1. Christina, who also shares two children with ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, and filed papers to end her and Ant's almost 2-year marriage two months later.
"There's a choice that we all make," Ant told E! News this past March about the divorce. "You either dwell in it or you look forward and I'm a forward-facing, positive person. I've got so many great things on the horizon…It's been six or seven months so I've really had a chance to reset, rethink, rebuild and now I'm so ready to find a house and start fresh."
He continued, "I've used my faith as a good way to realize I'm so incredibly blessed. Hudson is such a blessing and he's really changed my outlook on everything because ultimately, people move on and you find your happiness and I've used faith to do that quicker."