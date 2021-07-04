Nick Cannon Reportedly a Father of 7 as Model Alyssa Scott Welcomes Baby

Watch : Nick Cannon's Rumored GF Appears to Be Pregnant With His 7th Child

Oh baby! It looks like Nick Cannon is now a father of seven.

On Saturday, July 3, his rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott posted on Instagram photos of herself holding a newborn baby, named Zen. She wrote, "I will love you for eternity ♥ 6•23•21." Nick, 40, liked her post.

His rep had no immediate comment about the matter when reached by E! News.

Alyssa, who also has a daughter from a previous relationship, announced her recent pregnancy in January in an Instagram post that she later deleted. Then in May, the model and influencer revealed in another Instagram post, which has also since been removed, that she plans to name her child, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, raising speculation that Nick is his father.

Three days before giving birth, on Father's Day, Alyssa seemed to confirm the rumors when she shared a pic from a maternity photo shoot that showed a man who appeared to be Nick putting both hands on her baby bump. She captioned the image, "Celebrating you today."