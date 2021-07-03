Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Gather Their Kids Together for a Trip to Universal Studios

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's latest outing was almost a full family affair.
The couple, who rekindled their romance two months ago—17 years after their breakup, were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, July 2. Jennifer, 51, and Ben, 48, were accompanied by her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and his son Samuel, 9, as well as bodyguards.
This marked the first time the couple has been seen together with any of the actor's children. Ben shares Samuel, as well as daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Ben and the former couple's son wore masks to the theme park. They, along with and J.Lo and her kids, were photographed walking together at the Simpsons-themed Springfield Venue area of Universal Studios. The group, who was on a private VIP Tour—popular with celebs, also visited The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Jurassic World—The Ride, an eyewitness told E! News.
After their visit, Ben dropped Samuel at his mom's home. On Saturday, July 3, the couple headed to an airport with J.Lo's twins of the Fourth of July weekend, another eyewitness said.
Ben has been photographed with J.Lo's kids before. In June, he joined the Hustlers star, the twins and other members of their family at a birthday dinner for her sister Linda Lopez at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, Calif., where the couple confirmed their romance to skeptics by making out at the table.
"Her kids really like Ben and think he's funny and fun to be around," a source close to J.Lo later told E! News. "He's totally won the family over with his charm."
Over the past two months, the Argo actor and the singer have been spotted out together several times, mostly in Los Angeles, where they both own homes, in addition to other properties elsewhere in the United States. J.Lo plans to move to Southern California with Max and Emme, a source close to the singer told E! News in June.
"She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base," the source said. "She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall."
