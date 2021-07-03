Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Gather Their Kids Together for a Trip to Universal Studios

Watch : Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Sweet Kiss at Family Dinner

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's latest outing was almost a full family affair.

The couple, who rekindled their romance two months ago—17 years after their breakup, were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, July 2. Jennifer, 51, and Ben, 48, were accompanied by her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and his son Samuel, 9, as well as bodyguards.

This marked the first time the couple has been seen together with any of the actor's children. Ben shares Samuel, as well as daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben and the former couple's son wore masks to the theme park. They, along with and J.Lo and her kids, were photographed walking together at the Simpsons-themed Springfield Venue area of Universal Studios. The group, who was on a private VIP Tour—popular with celebs, also visited The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Jurassic World—The Ride, an eyewitness told E! News.

After their visit, Ben dropped Samuel at his mom's home. On Saturday, July 3, the couple headed to an airport with J.Lo's twins of the Fourth of July weekend, another eyewitness said.