Rob Lowe Says Sex Scenes Are “Boring” IRL Despite How Steamy They Look On-Screen

Rob Lowe described what it’s like to film sex scenes, referencing his 1986 movie About Last Night with Demi Moore. See what he said about his famous co-star.

While sex scenes in movies and television may look incredibly steamy to viewers, the reality is that's not always the case for the actors filming them.

Rob Lowe let fans in on some filming secrets on what it's really like to make sex scenes come to life on the big screen.

"They're not fun," Lowe admitted to Yahoo! Entertainment. "They're not a hall pass, as much as you would like it to be."

Despite how sexy those scenes can look, Lowe said, "They're very technical, and usually very boring. I don't know if you've had to kiss anybody for eight hours straight–it's not fun! It's not all your [sic] bargain for."

Lowe said for the 1986 movie About Last Night, which he co-starred in with Demi Moore, his familiarity with the fellow "Brat Pack" member helped them with their sex scenes.

"I'm really, really glad it was Demi, and that other people made that decision," he said about acting alongside her. "We were friendly and we were comfortable [with each other], and that's the key to doing any love scene or any nude scene in particular."

He also said the prevalence of sex scenes in films has changed in the last few decades.

"In those days, there was a sex scene in every movie," the actor recalled. "Every script I used to get, I would go to page 73, because that [was] always where the sex scene was!"

"It didn't matter if it was a movie about priests and nuns, on page 73 there was going to be a sex scene," he joked. "Today, you'd watch 17 movies and never see people with their clothes off unless [the movie] is about that."

