Zendaya and Tom Holland Confirm Romance With Steamy Makeout Session

Watch : Zendaya Corrects Gendered Question About What She Likes in a Man

It looks like Zendaya and Tom Holland have spun their on-screen chemistry into a web of real-life romance.



Brace yourself, Spider-Man fans (and the rest of the world, honestly)—the duo who play fated love interests Peter Parker and MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe installments of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home have seemingly confirmed they are in fact, a real-life couple, with a steamy make-out session.



In photos published by Page Six on July 2, the two A-list actors are seen engaging in some serious PDA while out and about in Los Angeles. Although the pair recently wrapped filming on their third Spider-Man installment—Spider-Man: No Way Home—that was actually way back in March (an eternity in pandemic time), so this hangout can certainly be viewed as way more personal than business.



Rumors of an off-camera relationship have followed the duo since as early as 2017, when fans began to speculate that the two were more than just friendly co-stars. At the time, a source confirmed to E! News that they were in fact, dating after bonding during filming.