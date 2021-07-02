Snooki Proves Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Is Her Twin With Side-By-Side Photos

Honestly, it's hard telling who's who in the new pics that Snooki (née Nicole Polizzi) posted of her and her 6-year-old daughter Giovanna Marie LaValle.
The Jersey Shore star shared a side-by-side collage of her and Giovanna, both dunking their left hands into a bowl of popcorn. Both pics show each of them smiling widely and looking straight into the camera.
"I had my daughter reenact a pic of me when I was 6," Snooki wrote in her caption.
Giovanna is her second child with husband Jionni LaValle. Their firstborn is Lorenzo Dominic LaValle, 8, and their third kid is Angelo James LaValle, 2.
Jersey Shore: Family Reunion, a spinoff of MTV's Jersey Shore (which ran from 2009 to 2012), first aired in 2018. The reunion show brought the family back together—with Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jennifer Farley (J Woww), Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick.
Snooki announced in 2019 that she was "retiring" from the show.
"So here comes my breaking news, you guys," Snooki revealed on her podcast It's Happening with Snooki & Joey. "There's reasons why I've come to this decision...it's definitely a hard decision...I'm gonna throw up. OK, you guys, I love you so much and don't hate me for my decision, but I have to do what's best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore."
"There's a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really, I'm just like...I just can't do it anymore," she continued. "I hate being away from the kids, I don't like partying three days in a row, it's just not my life anymore."
"I wanna be home with the kids," Snooki concluded. "I don't mind a here or there going to a dinner or whatever, but it's just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show."
A couple of years later, during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's fourth season, Snooki elaborated on her decision to depart from the franchise.
"Jersey Shore's been my life for 10 years," the 33-year-old told E! News on Daily Pop in February 2021. "And I loved my roomies, but I just needed—my soul needed—a break because the drama was getting too much. And I feel like I wasn't being the best mom that I could be to my kids."
While Snooki was true to her word for a few years, she did end up rejoining the show in the most recent season, which airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.