Snooki Proves Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Is Her Twin With Side-By-Side Photos

Honestly, it's hard telling who's who in the new pics that Snooki (née Nicole Polizzi) posted of her and her 6-year-old daughter Giovanna Marie LaValle.

The Jersey Shore star shared a side-by-side collage of her and Giovanna, both dunking their left hands into a bowl of popcorn. Both pics show each of them smiling widely and looking straight into the camera.

"I had my daughter reenact a pic of me when I was 6," Snooki wrote in her caption.

Giovanna is her second child with husband Jionni LaValle. Their firstborn is Lorenzo Dominic LaValle, 8, and their third kid is Angelo James LaValle, 2.

Jersey Shore: Family Reunion, a spinoff of MTV's Jersey Shore (which ran from 2009 to 2012), first aired in 2018. The reunion show brought the family back together—with Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jennifer Farley (J Woww), Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick.

Snooki announced in 2019 that she was "retiring" from the show.