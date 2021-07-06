RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Explains Her Season 6 Drama With Wendy Osefo (and Those "Eddie Rumors")

Rumors are swirling around Potomac once again.
The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant is opening up about her season six drama with co-star Wendy Osefo ahead of this Sunday's big premiere.
As Bravo fans know, the explosive RHOP trailer teased possible cracks in Wendy and Eddie Osefo's marriage. "So when are we going to talk about the Eddie rumors?" Gizelle asks Ashley Darby in the teaser. Unsurprisingly, the chatter about Eddie does not go over well with Wendy.
"There were Eddie rumors on social media, and typically if things are out there, we talk about it," Gizelle told E! News exclusively. "In Potomac we talk about it. We don't hide anything."
As for Wendy and Gizelle's heated confrontation teased in the trailer, Gizelle added, "I would be curious to see how the season plays out and how Wendy feels about the season as she views it. I want Wendy to be a viewer this season, because I think she was thinking a lot of things happened that didn't."
So where do they stand today? "Listen, I have always been fine with her," Gizelle said. "She might not be fine with me, but I'm fine."
The Wendy drama aside, Gizelle promises season six will be much more "lighthearted" than last season, which centered around the physical altercation between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels (who departed the show last year).
"Last season I found it to be toxic, and we had none of that. We had absolutely none of that," the mother of three explained.
"This is like Potomac back to basics," Gizelle dished. "This is the season where you guys remember why you fell in love with us because we're shady, we're funny, we're boss businesswomen, but we know how to bring the drama."
The Real Housewives of Potomac returns with a supersized episode this Sunday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons any time on Peacock.
Scroll through the photo gallery below for the ladies' sassy season six taglines.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)