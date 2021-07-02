Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Birthday Message to "Best Friend" Hilarie Burton Is Guaranteed to Warm Hearts

Watch : Jeffrey Dean Morgan Gives Update on Baby No. 2

Grab your tissues and prepare to tear up over this love note.

To celebrate wife Hilarie Burton's birthday on Thursday, July 1, Jeffrey Dean Morgan penned a heartfelt message to his "best friend." Alongside a selfie of the couple, The Walking Dead star wrote on Instagram, "@hilarieburton is a lot of things… I've been sitting here trying to figure out what words to use to describe her awesomeness… there are too many. She… in a word? Perfect. The hottest. The smartest. Most thoughtful. Pretty damn funny."

Jeffrey, who shares kids Gus, 11, and George, 3, with the One Tree Hill alum, went on to tease that Hilarie is "easily the meanest according to our kids." However, as he noted, she's also "hands down, the best mom… according to our kids…and me."

"Talented as hell. Nobody kisses better… not that I'd know. But really… more than anything? She's my best friend," Jeffrey continued. "Every second of everyday she's many of the above things simultaneously, more. But ALWAYS, my best friend."