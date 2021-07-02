How Raven-Symoné's "Amazing" Wife Amanda Inspired Her to Lose Weight

Watch : Raven-Symone

Raven-Symone has a different outlook on life now that she's a married woman.

The former Disney Channel star exclusively told E! News that she was motivated to lose weight after marrying an "amazing woman," Miranda Maday, in June of last year. She remarked, "This was because we want to have a life together."

"She doesn't want to take me to an early grave and I want to make sure I am there for her in the best health possible," the star said, noting that she previously had a doctor's appointment where she received "horrendous numbers" on medical exams.

Since then, the 35-year-old actress has made some adjustments to her lifestyle which resulted in a 30-pound weight loss.

In June, she told Good Morning America she decided to go low carb. "I do very minimal exercise and I am an avid faster. I make sure I have a minimum of 14-hour fast between dinner and...breakfast," she said, before adding this method is what works for her and is not necessarily a recommendation. "I don't try to speak for anybody else."