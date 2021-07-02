Why Julianne Moore Says It's "Totally Sexist" To Say a Woman Is Aging "Gracefully"

Watch : Julianne Moore Reveals Her Costars' Secrets!

Julianne Moore wants to redefine how we speak about aging, especially as it pertains to women.

The 60-year-old actress is one of many Hollywood stars who have been praised for their appearances as they grow older and, frankly, Julianne is over it. She tells As If magazine that it's "totally sexist" to say a woman is "aging gracefully."

"There's so much judgement inherent in the term 'aging gracefully,'" she remarked. "Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don't have an option of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is. It's part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?"

The actress added she's a follower of Helen Mirren's belief that "aging is a requirement of life, you either grow old or die young."