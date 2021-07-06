Lookalike Love Sneak Peek: How Far Will This Woman Go to Look Like Kim Kardashian?

Watch : Exclusive: Jennifer's Kim Kardashian Goals on "Look Alike Love"

Listen up, dolls. This woman is ready to twin with Kim Kardashian.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Lifetime's new docuseries, Lookalike Love, which premieres Wednesday July 7, Jennifer reveals to her husband Aundre that she's considering going under-the-knife to resemble the SKIMS mogul. Unfortunately for Jennifer, it seems as though her love isn't onboard with the idea.

"So, I made an appointment with a plastic surgeon," a nervous Jennifer tells her spouse. "I know that we said no plastic surgery, but I'd like to see if he offers something that's, like, non-invasive."

In a confessional, Aundre explains why plastic surgery makes him "uncomfortable," adding, "You know, you read things and see things that happen to people and it just worries me, 'cause, you know, she's my wife."

As Jennifer continues her pitch, she says that she's simply curious about her options, noting, "I'm obviously not gonna just sign up to do something before I've done my research."