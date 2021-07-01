What Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Marriage License Reveals About Their Wedding Date

Watch : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline

There's no doubt about it. One of Hollywood's most beloved couples is preparing to say "I do."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani applied for their marriage license on June 29. According to official documents obtained by E! News, the license was requested in Johnston, Okla. While exact details about the couple's upcoming wedding remain top secret, the marriage license is good for 10 days after being issued.

Is anyone else thinking a Fourth of July weekend wedding is in our future?

In recent weeks, both Blake and Gwen have dropped hints that wedding plans were underway. During a recent interview with USA Today, the country singer gave fans a glimpse into preparations.

"I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great," Blake told the publication. "She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful…of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.'"