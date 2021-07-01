See Colton Underwood’s Totally NSFW Nude Photo Shoot

After sharing his truth on national television, Colton Underwood is baring all.
The former Bachelor lead posed for a sexy nude photo shoot with celebrity photographer Damon Baker (whose other steamy subjects have included Post Malone, Dylan Sprouse and Lili Reinhart). Now, fans are seeing him like they've never seen him before.
Colton, 29, posted his thirst strap on Instagram, writing, "a little different. a little better. a little wiser."
The black-and-white images showed the shirtless star holding a leather jacket over his bare crotch, with his other hand resting behind his head. More pics showed off his hairy chest, toned arms, chiseled abs and ear piercing. At one point, he took a drag from his cigar and winked at the camera seductively.
Damon teased, "i loved our first date."
He took the pics at the home of designer Nicola Formichetti, who revealed more images on her page on Thursday, July 1. It seems the trio shared an inside joke about a disco ball prop used to create dappled lighting, because Damon commented, "that sexy disco ball." Colton added, "I'm coming back for the disco ball."
Bachelor Nation fans seemed totally mesmerized. Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn even called him "Dadddyyy" with three fire emojis.
In April, the former football player came out as gay on Good Morning America and later opened up about his past relationships with men. He told Variety in May, "I'll say this. I was ‘the Virgin Bachelor,' but I did experiment with men prior to being on The Bachelorette... When I say ‘hookups,' not sex. I want to make that very clear that I did not have sex with a man, prior to that."
Earlier this week, Colton made it clear that he has distanced himself from the dating franchise since his turn in 2019. As he wrote on his Instagram Story on June 28, "please stop lumping me in with the bachelor. I don't f--k with them anymore, they don't f--k with me. Point blank. Thanks."
The fierce comment was in response to news articles about several Bachelor alums that received PPP loans during the coronavirus pandemic. Colton said his $11,355 loan went straight to his Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit to aid people with cystic fibrosis, and not into his pocket.
See more of his latest pics here.