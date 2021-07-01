See Colton Underwood’s Totally NSFW Nude Photo Shoot

Watch : Colton Underwood Returns to Reality TV After Coming Out as Gay

After sharing his truth on national television, Colton Underwood is baring all.

The former Bachelor lead posed for a sexy nude photo shoot with celebrity photographer Damon Baker (whose other steamy subjects have included Post Malone, Dylan Sprouse and Lili Reinhart). Now, fans are seeing him like they've never seen him before.

Colton, 29, posted his thirst strap on Instagram, writing, "a little different. a little better. a little wiser."

The black-and-white images showed the shirtless star holding a leather jacket over his bare crotch, with his other hand resting behind his head. More pics showed off his hairy chest, toned arms, chiseled abs and ear piercing. At one point, he took a drag from his cigar and winked at the camera seductively.

Damon teased, "i loved our first date."

He took the pics at the home of designer Nicola Formichetti, who revealed more images on her page on Thursday, July 1. It seems the trio shared an inside joke about a disco ball prop used to create dappled lighting, because Damon commented, "that sexy disco ball." Colton added, "I'm coming back for the disco ball."