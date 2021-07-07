KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Why Big Brother's Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas Will Have You Rooting for More Showmances

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Big Brother and The Amazing Race all-stars Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly look back on finding love on reality TV.

Rachel Reilly, Brendon VillegasInstagram

In the game of love, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas truly came out on top.

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly 11 years since the Big Brother contestants first laid eyes on each other inside the house.

"Brendon told us he was a swim coach and I said, I'm never going to fall for this guy," Rachel remembered thinking during an exclusive interview with E! News. "He's just some swim coach."

Brendon added, "I saw Rachel and, of course, I thought she was hot, but just another ditzy girl from Las Vegas."

But after the strangers found themselves on the block together while competing for the $500,000 grand prize, something unpredictable happened. They fell in love and have become one of the show's biggest success stories.

"Admittedly, I still remember that first night," Brendon recalled. "Rachel was giggly and school girlish about me, but I was very skeptical. Even though I was liking her and thinking she was cool, I still was very scared to fall for someone inside this game. When we were put on the block, that's what cemented it."

photos
Checking In on 22 Big Brother Winners: Where Are They Now?

Fast-forward to today and The Amazing Race and Big Brother fan-favorites appear more in love than ever as they raise 5-year-old daughter Adora and 6-month-old son Adler.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

After spending years in Los Angeles, the family of four recently moved to Alabama for Brendon's latest medical residency at University of Alabama at Birmingham. And yes, they documented the crazy move for an upcoming project with Bespoke TV.

Every summer, Rachel and Brendon still try to tune in for new seasons of Big Brother where they root for couples like Jessica and Cody Nickson and the newly-engaged Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett. "For both of us, we definitely root the most for Danielle Donato and Dominic Briones," Brendon shared. "They met on our season so we got to watch that happen and see how genuine it was and how both of them are genuinely in love." 

And when asked about all the strong couples formed in the Big Brother house, this pair isn't surprised to see success stories.

Watch: "Big Brother" All-Stars Memphis & Christmas Are Dating

"Big Brother casts these sexy singles for a reason, right? You're going in the house and everyone is so good looking. There are single people and you have nothing to do, but talk to each other," Rachel shared. "That's why I think the relationships have been successful."

As a new season of Big Brother kicks off on July 7, both Brendon and Rachel hope they can have another opportunity to compete on a CBS show. In fact, the reality TV veterans would love the chance to appear on Survivor.

"Both of us love the competition. We love money, but I think we love the competition and I think that's why people enjoy watching us play," Brendon explained. "The hardest part about Big Brother is the length of time. At this point, I don't know how people leave their kids for that long."

For now, check in with even more Big Brother showmances and couples to see where they are now.

Christmas Abbot & Memphis Garrett

Season: 22 

Status Today:They're engaged! After competing in Big Brother: All Stars in the summer of 2020, the pair decided to take their friendship to the next level. As Christmas told E! News, "It's hard to pinpoint exactly when I felt my feelings for Memphis grow from just a friendship to more because I believe that our friendship IS what's more." In June 2021, Memphis proposed at the Little Palm Island Resort and Spa in Florida.

Holly Allen & Jackson Michie

Season: 21

Status Today: The Big Brother winner and runner-up announced their breakup in June 2020. "Life has continued to work in ways neither of expected, and sadly life will be taking us in different directions. This isn't because of bad actions or words, rather, two people who deeply love each other recognizing that a relationship may not be for the best," Jackson shared on Instagram. "I said it on the show and I will say it always, I love her and she will forever hold a special place in my heart." 

Instagram
Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans

Season: 20

Status Today: They were one of the longest running alliances of the season and tried their best to keep fans guessing on their relationship status. On finale night, however, the pair were ready to go the distance. "I hope there's a lot of time with Angela and I. That's all I'll say," Tyler told Julie Chen. Angela added, "I don’t know what the future holds but I’m really excited and I’m hopeful about the future." In January 2021, the couple announced they were engaged

CBS/Twitter
Swaggy C & Bayleigh Amethyst

Season: 20

Status Today: While they only spent 23 days together, the chemistry and romance between this pair in the initial weeks of competition was undeniable. In fact, Swaggy C got down on one knee and proposed to Bayleigh during finale night. "As soon as he went down on his knee, I was like, ‘Yes, yes, yes!'" the bride-to-be gushed to Ross Mathews and Marissa Winokur. While the couple got married, they have yet to hold an official wedding celebration. Ultimately, their bond is unbreakable.  "Babe, without any doubts I know that you will ride for me, just like I will ride for you, because you have been!" Bayleigh previously wrote on Instagram. "Relationships mean nothing until they stand the tests and trials that try to break them down. & Now that we've been through just about every hard thing, I know our love was built to last! Now let's move forward on to bigger, better and brighter things." 

Instagram
Winston Hines & Rachel Swindler

Season: 20

Status Today: Despite some cute pictures on Instagram and hope from fans, these two are just friends. "I think the absolute world of Rachel, but I do think she's holding out for her true love of the house. Not sure if JC knows or not..." Winston joked with E! News back in the fall of 2018. Rachel added, "As of right now, we're not anything official but you never know what could happen in the future. I think Winston is an amazing catch and easy on the eyes. He's got a heart of gold and any lady would be lucky to have him. He's in a bromance with Brett. It's hard to break that bond." LOL! 

Instagram
Faysal Shafaat & Haleigh Broucher

Season: 20

Status Today: During the season finale, Faysal confirmed their relationship is "the real deal." Haleigh added, "It is indeed." In July 2020, however, Haleigh announced the couple had split. "This was not an easy decision, and we have truly tried every possible thing we could to continue in this relationship," she shared on Twitter. "With both of our lives moving in different directions, the distance, the different backgrounds and the constant pressures online, it was better for both of our mental healths to call it quits."

GP/Star Max/GC Images
Mark Jansen & Elena Davies

Season: 19

Status Today: What once seemed like a true success story has come to an end. Mark revealed on his podcast Find Your Fortitude on March 5, 2019 that he and Elena split up. While Mark remains focused on his fitness business, Elena is hard at work on her MiscELENAeous Podcast. The pair, however, reunited on the MTV series Ex on the Beach

GP/Star Max/GC Images
Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson

Season: 19

Status Today: The married couple now call themselves proud parents! The Big Brother and Amazing Race power couple welcomed a baby girl on St. Patrick's Day 2019. Fans can stay in touch with the couple thanks to Jessica's PodcastOne podcast called Now What. New episodes premiere every week. In October 2020, the couple announced the arrival of their second child together. 

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images
Raven Walton & Matthew Clines

Season: 19

Status Today: While their romantic relationship is over, E! News learned last fall that the pair remain great friends. And when Raven experienced a few health struggles in 2018, Matt was able to keep fans updated on social media. 

Instagram
Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo

Season: 18

Status Today: This pair started dated when they were both in New York City celebrating the premiere of Big Brother season 19. They've been together ever since and continue documenting their love story on social media. In a surprise announcement, the pair returned to the Big Brother house this season where Victor got down on one knee and proposed. She said yes! In 2019, the couple also competed on The Amazing Race where they made the finals. In January 2021, the couple announced they were expecting and got married two months later. 

Twitter
Corey Brooks & Nicole Franzel

Season: 18

Status Today: While they had a solid showmance throughout the season, this pair split soon after the finale. In fact, Nicole went on to find love with another contestant just in time for the new season. We see you Victor Arroyo. 

CBS
Paulie Calafiore & Zakiyah Everette

Season: 18

Status Today: The couple announced their breakup during the Super Bowl. "It was like, ‘OK, this is a good time to do it, because nobody will be paying attention to it, but nobody can ever say that we didn't say it. Let's just get this video out and then we'll delete it right after,' and he was like, 'Good idea,'" Zakiyah previously shared with the Charlotte Observer. "We experienced what it could have been like in a relationship—a romantic relationship—and we both figured out we are good friends." Paulie has since been linked to Bachelor Nation's Danielle Maltby and The Challenge's Cara Marie. 

Instagram
Natalie Negrotti & James Huling

Season: 18

Status Today: Not together and never getting back together! This couple provided one of Big Brother's ugliest splits off camera with threats of legal action and cryptic social media posts. 

Instagram
Austin Matelson & Liz Nolan

Season: 17

Status Today: Not together! "I'd like to start by saying thank you for following Austin and I on our crazy/incredible/special journey & as we navigated life outside the Big Brother house," Liz shared on Twitter back in February 2016. "Unfortunately, yes, Austin and I ended the relationship. I have nothing but the utmost respect and love for him, and just as our #liztin romance began in the BB house—we started out as friends and I hope we can remain the same." 

Instagram
Clay Honeycutt & Shelli Poole

Season: 17

Status Today: This pair broke up a few weeks after the show ended. "I adore this guy. We shared a great relationship on Big Brother, but 'real life' is much different than 'BB life,'" Shelli wrote on Instagram. "There was no drama or hard feelings, we simply moved on as dear friends. We are both happy and thank y'all for your incredible sweetness and love!" 

Instagram
Hayden Voss & Nicole Franzel

Season: 16

Status Today: After dating for about a year and a half after the season ended, the couple suddenly split. Nicole would later reveal that one trouble spot in their relationship was the fact that Hayden didn't want to get married and have children. 

Instagram
Amanda Zuckerman & McCrae Olsen

Season: 15

Status Today: They're over! "After a lot of thought and discussion, McCrae and I have decided that it's in both of our best interest to continue our relationship as friends," Amanda shared on Twitter back in January 2014. "There is no ill will, he is a very important part of my life, and I will always love him, and what we shared. Thank you for respecting our decision." 

Instagram
Dominic Briones & Daniele Donato

Season: 13

Status Today: The happy couple became parents when they welcomed their first child together in the summer of 2018. "My little angel. Tennessee Autumn Briones. Born 8/20/1018... sharing her bday with her beautiful mom @its_danibri," Dominic shared on Instagram. "Welcome to the world little girl. Your dads always got your back." 

Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images
Rachel Reilly & Brendon Villegas

Season: 12 

Status Today: After getting married in 2012, Rachel and Brendon welcomed their first child in 2016. The couple remains Big Brother superfans and often document their family life on social media. "Family time is the best time and I know the memories we have now and moments are worth more then always trying to look perfect," Rachel previously shared on Instagram. In Nov. 2020, they announced the arrival of baby No. 2.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WE tv
Jeff Schroeder & Jordan Lloyd

Season: 11 

Status Today: After competing on The Amazing Race, the couple welcomed their second child together in the summer of 2018. "Welcome to the world Layton Sarti Schroeder," Jeff shared on Instagram. "Lawson is gonna be the best Big Brother! #family." 

CBS
Drew Daniel & Diane Henry

Season: 5

Status Today: In a Big Brother shocker, Drew voted Diane off the show at the last minute to win the $500,000 prize. They ultimately reconciled but aren't together romantically. "Well of course I will always think he sucks as a person to do that to me, but seriously we were all in that house for ourselves and no one else," Diane shared with Jokers Updates. "He did what he had to do to win the game, and I was stupid about not thinking. But we are very good friends and talk all the time." 

CBS
Mike "Boogie" Malin & Krista Segall

Season: 2

Status Today: In a moment viewers didn't see coming, Mike decided to propose to his cast member in 2001. Krista, however, ultimately decided to break off the engagement a few months later when cameras went away. 

CBS
Shannon Dragoo & Will Kirby

Season: 2

Status Today: While they dated for a few months after the show, these two are long over. In fact, Dr. Will married For Love or Money star Erin Brodie in 2017. 

