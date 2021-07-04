The Ultimate Guide to Gossip Girl's Iconic Repertoire of Celebrity Cameos

Watch : "Gossip Girl": Happy Birthday Leighton Meester: E! News Rewind

Gossip Girl couldn't guarantee a look inside "the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite" if it didn't invite Hollywood's A-list to take part.

After all, Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) is basically an heiress, while Serena Van Der Woodsen (Blake Lively) comes from a family of wealth and notoriety. So, it only makes sense that the two best friends, as well as their equally as well off classmates, would rub elbows with the rich and famous.

And throughout the Gossip Girl's six glorious seasons, there was an impressive amount of schmoozing with actresses, designers, musicians and even some political figures. Rachel Zoe, Lady Gaga and Rachel Bilson are just a few of the stars who made appearances, but upwards of 50 secured their spot in the Gossip Girl universe.

Now, fans are hoping the upcoming HBO Max reboot will feature just as many famous faces and perhaps even some familiar ones—we're looking at you Blake and Leighton.