Did Kim Kardashian Break the Vatican's Dress Code With Her Cut-Out Gown? She Says...

Kim Kardashian was keeping up with the dress code when she visited the Vatican.
The 40-year-old reality star recently took a trip to Rome and drew controversy over an outfit she wore while touring Vatican City, home of the pope, with friends, including supermodel Kate Moss. On Tuesday, June 29, paparazzi photographed her outside wearing a sheer, white, off-the-shoulder, lace cut-out gown. Kim posted photos from her visit on her Instagram on Thursday, July 1, showing her in the same outfit. In two pics taken inside the Sistine Chapel, Kim wore a black leather jacket over her dress.
In her caption, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, "Don't worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel's [sic]."
According to the Vatican museums' website, entry to the church and the chapel, located in the Apostolic Palace, the official residence of the pope, is "permitted only to appropriately dressed visitors."
"Sleeveless and/or low-cut garments, shorts above the knee, miniskirts and hats are not permitted," the website states. "The requirement of decorum extends also to any visible personal objects as well as similarly visible distinctive personal signs (such as, for example, tattoos) that may offend Catholic morality, the Catholic religion and common decency."
Later on Thursday, Kate, who was accompanied on the visit by her 18-year-old daughter Lila Grace Moss-Hack, later shared on her Instagram Story one of Kim's photos. It shows the two women inside the Sistine Chapel, with the reality star wearing her jacket over her gown.
Kim did not travel with her kids to Italy, the country where she married their dad and her now-ex Kanye West in 2014. He and the children recently vacationed together in Mexico.