Brie Bella Reminds Us Son Buddy Danielson Is Almost a Year Old With New Pic

By Alyssa Ray Jul 01, 2021 9:37 PMTags
Growing up before our very eyes.

On Thursday, July 1, Brie Bella took to Instagram to share an adorable update on son Buddy Danielson. Specifically, alongside a new summer snap of her youngest child, the Total Bellas star reminded her over eight million followers that Buddy is almost a year old.

Brie captioned the image, "11 months today."

We can't help but be blown away by this update as it feels like only yesterday that Brie and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) became parents of two. As E! News readers well know, the WWE superstars welcomed their son on August 1

"It's a BOY!!!" Brie wrote following the birth. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Since then, the wrestler turned businesswoman has kept her followers up to date by sharing her son's many milestones. Case in point: Back in May, Brie revealed that, despite looking like Bryan's twin, he actually takes after her.

And who could forget the video of Buddy being this close to walking? We were living for that update in April.

So, for Brie's latest update on Buddy and his other adorable moments, scroll through the images below.

Brie Bella/Instagram
11 Months Old

To celebrate Buddy turning 11 months old, Brie shared this sweet summery snap of her son.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Sweet Bud

In May 2021, Brie wrote, "My sweet Bud."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Just Like Mama

In this pic from May 2021, Brie revealed that her son Buddy inherited her personality.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie's Wild Child

Brie shared on Instagram, "Me and my wildling."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Sweet Potato Face

Alongside this adorable photo of Buddy, Brie wrote, "Sweet Potato Face."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Baby's Best Friend

Buddy gives the family dog a lick of his sweet potato snack.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie's Sweet Boy

Brie captioned this photo, "My sweet Buddy."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Eight Months

When Buddy turned eight-months-old, Brie posted, "My wild 8 month boy."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Baby Teeth

Brie Bella gave fans a closer look at baby Buddy's budding teeth in this March 2021 update.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Play Time With Buddy

Fans got another look at Buddy's baby teeth in this playtime pic.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Happy Buddy

Alongside this March 2021 photo of her son, Brie wrote, "Hi Buddy"

Brie Bella/Instagram
7 Months Old

In honor of Buddy turning 7-months old, the WWE superstar shared, "Can't believe my little Bud Bud is 7 months....sitting up, crawling and reaching out for me. He's my cuddle sweet little bug!!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie’s Babies

Brie shared a sweet selfie of kids Birdie and Buddy in February 2021.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Sitting Up

"And just like that, Buddy is sitting up," the Total Bellas star shared online.

Brie Bella/Instagram
The Disaster Artist

Alongside this February 2021 update, Brie joked, "He loves when his sister is out so he can destroy her room lol."

Instagram
Mountain Man

Brie, Bryan, Birdie and Buddy ventured to Lake Tahoe for a winter getaway.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Happy New Year!

"Ringing in the New Year with these Party Animals!!!" Brie wrote online. "Happy New Year's Bella Army"

Instagram / Brie Bella
Bryan and the Kids

On this Christmas Eve post, Brie wrote, "Best gifts I've ever been given are these 3!!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Buddy's First Christmas

Brie took a sweet picture with Buddy ahead of his first Christmas.

Brie Bella/Instagram
All Smiles

While taking selfies of Buddy, Brie penned, "Happy face slowly into the please stop taking my picture face!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Done with Pictures

Unfortunately for Brie, Buddy was quickly over the selfie session.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Buddy and Nana

"Best gift we got this year," Brie shared with her followers. "Visit from Nana!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Playtime with Mom

Buddy beamed as he spent quality time with mom Brie.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie's Little Man

In December 2020, Brie shared this photo of herself and her "little man."

 

Instagram
Four Months Old

Alongside this sweet photo of Bryan and Buddy, Brie stated, "Buddy is officially 4 months old!!"

Instagram
Smiling Bright

Brie shared, "I love how one minute they are smiling at you and the next they are sleeping!!"

Instagram
Sleeping Buddy

Buddy looked so peaceful in this sleeping shot.

Instagram
Thankful for Family

"Sooo grateful for family and friends," Brie wrote. "And my friends that are like family so on this special Holiday it feels like home."

Instagram
Sweet as Pie

Buddy couldn't be cuter in this pic from Thanksgiving 2020.

Instagram
More Playtime

In this Nov. 2020 photo, Buddy enjoyed some bonding time with his cousin, Matteo.

