Amber Heard Shares She Welcomed Baby Girl: Find Out Her Unique Name

Amber Heard has some big news to share.

On Thursday, July 1, the Aquaman actress announced the arrival of her child, a daughter, named Oonagh Paige Heard, on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself cradling the newborn, writing, "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms."

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," Amber shared. "A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business."

However, she said, "I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this."