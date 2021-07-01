Amber Heard Shares She Welcomed Baby Girl: Find Out Her Unique Name

Amber Heard has some big news to share.
On Thursday, July 1, the Aquaman actress announced the arrival of her child, a daughter, named Oonagh Paige Heard, on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself cradling the newborn, writing, "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms."
"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," Amber shared. "A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business."
However, she said, "I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this."
With that, the actress shared she welcomed Oonagh on April 8, 2021, saying the little one is "the beginning of the rest of my life."
It seems Oonagh is named after Amber's late mother, Paige Heard, who died May of last year. At the time, the actress wrote on Instagram, "I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever."
"Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known," she continued. "It's hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years."
The Pineapple Express star kept the pregnancy a secret for quite some time, even as she posted glimpses of her life on social media. Most recently, she shared a photo of herself on a walk in London.