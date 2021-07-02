6 Finds From Sephora's Fourth of July Sale That We're Adding to Our Cart

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Fourth of July usually means patriotic outfits, backyard barbecues, a much-needed long weekend, and, of course, some amazing sales. Sephora is coming through with some major discount this weekend. From July 2 through July 5, you can save up to 50% on some their most sought-after products. If you want to make a game plan before getting your shop on, check out our favorite recommendations from Sephora's the big sale.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
The Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is a must-have item. This is the ultimate, gotta-have-it lip gloss with an explosive shine.
Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream
Brighten the appearance of dark spots, restore clarity, and soften skin with this moisturizer. It will keep your skin intensely hydrated for up to 24 hours.
Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban
Sometimes it's just way too hot to blow dry your hair in the summer. If you feel that way, then you should try out the Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban. It helps your hair dry quickly, it's not too heavy, and yes, it's actually big enough to contain super long hair.
PMD Clean Pro Obsidian
Take your cleansing routine to the next level with the PMD Clean Pro Obsidian device. It uses SonicGlow to break down dirt and oil at 7,000 vibrations per minute, without being harsh on your skin. The ActiveWarmth feature is a total gamechanger when you apply serums, with heat helping your skincare products absorb deeper into the skin.
Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream with Avocado
You can improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, hydrate, and brighten your eye area when you incorporate the Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream with Avocado into your skincare regimen.
Make Up Forever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation
This cult-favorite foundation delivers an undetectable medium coverage and a second-skin finish for up to 24 hours. There are more than 50 shades to choose from.
