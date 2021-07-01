KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos
Tom Sandoval Says Vanderpump Rules Is Doing Things Bravo Fans Have Never Seen Before

Watch: "Vanderpump Rules" Couple Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Are Fancy AF

Shaking up cocktails and spilling the tea!

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, July 1 to dish on the upcoming season of the hit Bravo series. "I can tell you guys that for Bravo this season, we have done three firsts this season that you have never seen on Bravo," Tom revealed exclusively today. 

Ariana added, "It's been insanity in the best way." 

The Fancy AF mixologists are two of the few remaining original cast members left after a round of firings last year.

"It's crazy, it definitely changes things and honestly we're just going to have to wait and see what happens," Tom previously told KMOV4 reporter Alyssa Toomey a year ago exactly.  

In addition to Tom and Ariana, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss will all be returning. And fans can only hope there will be a few new cast members in the mix for season nine.

Vanderpump Rules Pregnancies

Ariana joked that it has been "chaos" holding down the fort with their younger (possibly newer) co-stars, while Tom commented that it "feels good" to be back filming.

But there is no drama between the O.G.s and the next gen...yet. 

"No, actually I love them too much," Ariana said with a laugh. 

Johnathan Sirand

Co-star James previously told E! News that season nine will be "entirely different than every other season" with a new "refreshing look" from an updated cast. "I think that the story continues," James shared on May 5. "And I think that post-COVID, everyone has got a lot, a lot to catch up on. There were friendships that didn't exactly see the light of day until pre-COVID and then I haven't been able to chat it up with some people that I've wanted to chat it up with." 

Vanderpump Rules will be returning for a ninth season in 2021. Binge past episodes on Peacock

