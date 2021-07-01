Megan Fox Reveals Her Delicious Nicknames for Machine Gun Kelly

"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she revealed in a July 2020 episode of the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. The two stars first met while filming their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. "We're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."

Megan also described her relationship as red-hot with intensity in an interview with Nylon in November 2020. "Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," she told the outlet. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."