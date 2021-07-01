Here's Who Will Replace Dennis Quaid as Rick Kirkham in Peacock's Joe Exotic Series

Watch : "Tiger King" Star Joe Exotic's Memoir Exclusive

William Fichtner is ready to have a wild time with the Joe Exotic series.

On Thursday, July 1, Peacock revealed that the Mom actor has been tapped to replace Dennis Quaid as producer Rick Kirkham in the highly anticipated miniseries. Friendly reminder, earlier in June, The Parent Trap star was announced to play Rick, who played a key role in the Tiger King saga by describing his working experience with the eccentric Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel.

However, per the streaming service, the 67-year-old actor had to depart the series due to a scheduling conflict. While this is certainly sad news for fans of Dennis, we couldn't be more excited about his replacement. Not only does William look an awful lot like the Tiger King fan favorite, but he also has a stellar acting resume. Ever heard of Prison Break, Black Hawk Down or Drive Angry? We have!