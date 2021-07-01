July TV Premieres to Get Excited About, From Gossip Girl to Ted Lasso

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected

Summer is here, and so is a whole month of thrilling TV premieres!

It's as if every TV network and streaming service knew this summer would be a scorcher, and so everybody packed their schedules to the brim with reasons to stay inside and enjoy a new episode (or 50) of their favorite shows.

There's pretty much something for everyone, whether you're anxiously anticipating the return of Gossip Girl, looking forward to a summer of love in the form of Love Island, or desperate for Ted Lasso to brighten your spirits. Virgin River is also on the horizon, with cliffhanger resolutions and more cliffhangers to come, while HBO is about to take us on a much-needed vacation with The White Lotus.

If you're more in the mood for mystery and teenage intrigue, Outer Banks is coming back at the end of the month, while musical lovers will have an absolute ball with Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon. But of course, that's not all. New seasons of Good Trouble, Grown-ish, Never Have I Ever and Roswell, NM are all waiting in the wings to wow you as you enjoy your A/C.