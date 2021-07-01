Iggy Azalea Supports Britney Spears' Allegation That Jamie Spears Was "Abusive" During Conservatorship

Iggy Azalea is speaking up and sending her support to Britney Spears.
In a social media post shared on June 30, the rapper shared a glimpse into her experience working with the Grammy winner for their collaboration titled "Pretty Girls." According to Iggy, she found herself interacting with Britney's dad Jamie Spears.
"It's basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal," Iggy wrote on Twitter. "During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying."
Iggy continued, "I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: Like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary?"
On June 23, Britney addressed a Los Angeles judge remotely during a hearing on her conservatorship. The 39-year-old mother of two described the conservatorship as "abusive" and asked for it to be terminated.
"The last time I spoke to you by just keeping the conservatorship going and also keeping my dad made me feel like I was dead, like I didn't matter, like nothing had been done to me, like you thought I was lying or something," Britney told the judge. "I'm telling you again because I'm not lying. I want to feel heard and I'm telling you this again so maybe you can understand the depth and the degree and the damage... I deserve changes going forward."
She added, "My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, and my management who played a huge role in punishing me…they should be in jail."
Britney was first placed on a conservatorship back in 2008 when her father was appointed co-conservator of her estate. After Britney's testimony, an attorney shared a statement on behalf of Jamie. "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain," the statement read. "Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."
E! News has reached out to Jamie and Britney's attorneys for comment on Iggy's claims and has not heard back.
In her latest social media post, Iggy also alleged that Jamie asked her to sign an NDA before her Billboard Music Awards performance with Britney. If she didn't, Iggy alleged that "he would not allow me on stage."
"The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show," Iggy wrote. "Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she's made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health."
In courtroom testimony, Britney alleged that Jamie supported her being put on lithium and monitored by nurses at her home after she said no to a Las Vegas residency. "Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it," Britney testified. "Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad."
Back in March, Jamie's attorney spoke to CNN saying, "Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any 'Father of the Year' award. Like any parent, he doesn't always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."
And in a petition filed in Los Angeles on June 29, and obtained by E! News, Jamie said he is "concerned about the management and care of his daughter," noting that for the past two years, he has not managed her personal or medical affairs. "Mr. Spears requests instructions and an order from the Court to investigate the veracity of the allegations and claims made by Ms. Spears at the June 23, 2021 status hearing," Jamie's filing stated.