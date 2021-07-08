Everything to Know About the New Gossip Girl

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected

Ready to head back to Constance Billard?

A new generation of wealthy, privileged Upper East Siders are about to meet their match on the new Gossip Girl, which debuts this week on HBO Max. These new kids are just as beautiful, just as rich and just as powerful as they were in the original series, but these teens are living in 2021, and it's a whole new world of gossip, scandal and social media mayhem.

There are a lot of mysteries waiting to be unveiled when the series premieres, but there are a few things to know ahead of time about what to expect from the new series, which comes from writer and creator Josh Safran. Safran worked on the original Gossip Girl and once attended a fancy New York private school, so he's well-versed in the world inhabited by both the Blair Waldorfs and the Julien Calloways of the world.