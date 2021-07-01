John Travolta and 10-Year-Old Son Benjamin Team Up for Adorable Video at Stanley Cup Playoffs

John Travolta brought some electricity to a recent Tampa Bay Lightning game.
The Florida-based Grease star took his 10-year-old son Benjamin to the Stanley Cups playoff match-up on June 30, posting a video of them cheering for their hometown team.
"Stanley Cup playoffs," he wrote of the clip, that saw the two getting hyped along with the rest of the crowd. "Let's go Bolts!"
John and Benjamin's support might have sealed the deal—Tampa Bay won the game, 3–1 against the Montreal Canadiens, putting them up two games to none in the finals.
The father-son outing comes nearly a year after Kelly Preston passed away at the age of 57 after a private fight with breast cancer.
"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," John announced on his Instagram last July. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."
It was the second time tragedy had struck their family. John and Kelly, parents to Benjamin and Ella, 21, lost their first-born son Jett at the age of 16 in 2009 due to a seizure. And with the family having to mourn again, Travolta vowed "to be there for my children."
Since then he's lived up to his word, posting clips of himself celebrating Christmas with Benjamin and Ella, and gifting his son a new cat named Crystal.
On Father's Day, he shared a selfie with Ella and Benjamin.
"Happy Father's Day everyone," he expressed. "It is a privilege to be the father of these two beautiful children–thank you for the honor and my love and respect to all fathers."