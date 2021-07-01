Wait, Does Denise Richards Want to Return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?!

A game of musical chairs.
It seems time may not heal all wounds, but it definitely helps in the world of reality TV! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais confirmed that former co-star Denise Richards is supposedly interested in returning to Bravo—even after allegedly serving the network with cease and desist papers.
"I think she wants to come back," Garcelle revealed to Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen on Wednesday, June 30.
Denise announced her departure from RHOBH in September 2020 following an explosive confrontation over Brandi Glanville's claims of their alleged affair (Denise denied Brandi's claims).
Seems like Denise is ready to get back with her "mean girls" co-stars, minus one particular Housewife. "Somebody's got to go, though, just saying," Garcelle teased.
Andy hinted, "Are her initials 'L.R.'?"
RHOBH fan favorite Lisa Rinna was Denise's long-time pal prior to the series; the duo butted heads over Denise's credibility after she denied having a relationship with Brandi.
Garcelle also gave an update on her relationship with former frenemy Kyle Richards.
"That was the beauty of that lunch, the fact that she was open to receiving and hearing," Garcelle explained of mending fences with the RHOBH O.G. "She didn't do it intentionally, she didn't understand the history, but I thought that's why we were able to move quickly forward, because she got it."
Watch the jaw-dropping interview above.
