See Every Outfit Kim Kardashian Has Worn on Her Rome Trip

Jul 01, 2021
Watch: Did Kim Kardashian Break the Dress Code at the Vatican?

Ciao, bella! 

Kim Kardashian has been serving up stunning looks—along with scrumptious pasta dishes—during her Italian summer getaway. The mother of four has been sightseeing with supermodel Kate Moss, hitting up Fendi and waking up in paradise this week. 

From a tortoise shell-printed mini dress at the Trevi Fountain to a barely-there sheer white gown while touring the Vatican, Kim's wardrobe changes have been head-turning on an international scale. Seems like her iconic style rings true in all languages! 

According to an E! insider, Kim did cover up with a long black leather coat for a more conservative outfit as she entered the Church and Sistine Chapel, in respect of the religious dress code

Kim gushed about her experience at the famed Christian site: "We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums," she captioned on Instagram on July 1. "It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo's works. We even had an opportunity to view their private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500's. Thank you @ocspecial for arranging the visit." 

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

The SKIMS founder even joked, "Don't worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel's!" 

Check out all of Kim's fierce looks from her trip to Rome below. 

Make a Wish
Make a Wish

Kim visits the famous Trevi Fountain in an eye-popping mini dress during some late night sightseeing.

Goddess Couture
Goddess Couture

Kim looks stunning in a Grecian goddess-inspired asymmetrical white mini dress with lace-up sandals as she visits the Spanish Steps on June 30. 

Instagram
Travel Buddies

Kim Kardashian reunites with her besties, makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton, in Rome.

Summer Style
Summer Style

Kim looks stunning in high-waisted blue shorts and a body-hugging white top for her jaunt around town.

Roman Holiday
Roman Holiday

Kim shares pics from a tour of the famed Colosseum. 

Fab Foursome
Fab Foursome

Kim, Chris, Mario and Tracy Romulus are all smiles while being guided by their security team.

Ciao, Bella
Ciao, Bella

The group enjoyed a guided tour of the ruins under the warm Italian sun.

Instagram
Under the Roman Sun

Kim is in town for several work commitments, but is also enjoying some sightseeing while in Italy.

Beauty in Black
Beauty in Black

Kim wows in a black leather mini skirt and cleavage-baring black cardigan as she heads to grab a bite to eat in Rome.

White Hot
White Hot

The fashionista rocks a stunning off-the-shoulder white lace dress for a tour of the Vatican.

Subdued Style
Subdued Style

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace looked chic while touring the Vatican with Kim in matching black blazers.

Instagram
Ravishing Ravioli

"When [in] Rome...FML," Kim joked on Instagram over a large plate of pasta on June 29.

Instagram
Beautiful Sites

Kim shared a church interior on Instagram on June 29. 

Instagram
Nun-thing Happening Here

A nun walks into confession in a snapshot Kim shared on June 29.

Instagram
A Marvelous Mary

A stunning statue of Mary and Jesus Christ is shown on Instagram on June 29. 

Looking Up
Looking Up

Kim looked up to snap a pic of this adorned Roman ceiling on June 29. 

Instagram
Armenian Roots

"Gift from Armenia," Kim captioned an Instagram post on June 29. 

Instagram
Shining Through

Kim couldn't help herself from capturing this divine moment with light shining through a church. 

Instagram
Birds of a Feather

Kim was transfixed with this adorable marble bird in Rome on June 29. 

Fendi Fan
Fendi Fan

Kim leaves a meeting at the Fendi headquarters looking hot in a low-cut, curve-hugging dress.

A Fendi "Fantasy"
A Fendi "Fantasy"

Kim looked casually stylish with a baseball cap and mini silk slip dress by Galliano while heading out to dinner in June 2021.

Camo Chic
Camo Chic

Kim opted for a camouflage jumpsuit, sneakers and a long black leather trench coat while meeting at the Fendi headquarters again. 

