Inside Kanye West's Tropical Vacation With His and Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids

Looks like the Wests are heading South for the summer.
Kanye West recently whisked all four of his kids to Puerto Escondido, Mexico for a five-day fun-filled getaway, a source close to the rapper tells E! News. After arriving to their destination on Father's Day, June 20, the 44-year-old musician along with North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2—who he shares with estranged wife Kim Kardashian—relaxed at an artist's retreat on the ocean.
"The kids enjoyed time at the pool and at the beach while Kanye made music and art," the insider tells E! News. "He met with various people on the property to learn about the architecture and work of the artist."
The source also shares that the dad of four seemed "very interested and curious" when it came learning the history behind the luxurious retreat. As the insider puts it, "He wanted to spend hours on everything he was doing."
Although the "Touch the Sky" rapper also had business to attend to while on vacation, he had one adorable VIP tagging along. "He brought North along to some of his meetings," says the source, "and was excited to show her this beautiful place."
After spending nearly a week seaside, the kids headed back to their home in Los Angeles, while Kanye stayed back at the retreat for another five days before following suit.
Kanye and his kids aren't the only ones in the family enjoying a little getaway. Kim recently jetted off to Rome with a few pals to mix some business with pleasure. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been even photographed hanging out with model Kate Moss during her Roman holiday.
Looks like everyone is starting their summer off the right way by touching the sky.