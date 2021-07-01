Princess Diana's Brother Shares Unseen Childhood Photo On What Would Be Her 60th Birthday

Princess Diana's memory lives on through her family and friends.
On Thursday, July 1, the royal family commemorated what would've been the Princess of Wales' 60th birthday by unveiling a statue of her in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. Prince William and Prince Harry were present for the ceremony, which was also attended by their aunts and uncles.
Ahead of the unveiling, Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer shared a childhood photo of his late sister. "Today is the 60th Birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales. 1 July 1961 was an exceptionally hot English summer's day, Diana's parents always remembered," the caption of the photo, posted to the Althorp House Instagram, read. "She was born in Park House, on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Park House is seen in the background of this family photograph taken by Diana's father, the 8th Earl Spencer."
Prior to her birthday, Charles told Good Morning Britain that he expected the occasion would be an "emotional" one. "I remember my father always used to talk about the day Diana was born, 1st July 1961, and it was a sweltering hot day and this wonderful daughter appeared," he reminisced. "It's so funny to be of an age now where you're slightly older sister's 60."
The Earl noted, "It will be an emotional day, but it will be a tribute to a much missed and much loved sister, mother, etc."
He also shared that he "always" lays flowers at her grave, which is located on a small island on the Spencer estate. Charles shared, "I do go a lot, and it's an oasis of calm, and it's a lovely place to go."
Princess Diana was laid to rest on the grounds of her family home a week after she died in a car crash on August 31, 1997. At the time, the Earl planted 36 oak trees on the path leading to her grave, one for each year she lived.
In a joint message on Thursday, William and Harry, who traveled to the U.K. from California last week to attend the unveiling, spoke about his late mother's legacy and expressed how much they miss her.
"We remember her love, strength and character–qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," the brothers said. "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."