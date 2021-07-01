KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Kendall Jenner Makes a Bold Fashion Statement as She Returns to Runway

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 01, 2021 2:56 PMTags
FashionKendall JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansModelsShowsRunwayNBCU
Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation

Pretty in pink.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner made her return to the runway for the Jacquemus Paris fashion show on Wednesday, June 30. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stunned in a hot pink ensemble, baring her midriff in fitted trousers paired with a matching mini bralette and cropped button up cape shirt. She even donned full-arm red gloves to accentuate the couture look. 

"good to be back!" Kendall wrote on Instagram yesterday, adding, "thank youuuu @jacquemus @pg_dmcasting."

Kendall's BFF Fai Khadra captured Kendall's catwalk, adding "ayeee" to his Instagram Stories. The 818 Tequila founder reposted Fai's video, writing "friendship" beneath the snapshot. 

Designer Simon Porte announced ahead of the show, "After such a particular year, I wanted to gather people inside and share a fashion moment together." The Jacquemus show was dubbed "La Montagne" in honor of the mountain terrain design inspiration.

photos
Kendall Jenner's Star-Studded 818 Tequila Launch Party

"True to our independent spirit, we want to embrace the challenges as well as reinvention," the brand issued in a statement. The co-ed runway series debuted a series of barely-there oversized garments that acted as season-less ensembles. 

SplashNews.com

Kendall debuted a second, similarly inspired look on the runway that was equally jaw-dropping.

The fashionista rocked a black, cleavage-baring bralette with a long black skirt over pants.

SplashNews.com

See Kendall's return to the catwalk above, and relive more of her best looks below. 

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cool Culottes

The supermodel brings culottes into the 21st century with this leather look.

Shutterstock
Neon Dream

Kendall dons a sparkly neon green bodysuit to the Brit Awards.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Coming Up Roses

Kendall attended the 2019 Emmys in a statement-making floral gown featuring an edgy latex top and sleeves.

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for H&M / amfAR
Kotton Kandy

Kendall looks extra sweet in this pink gown at the Cannes Gala.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Stuart Weitzman
Let's Get to Werk!

The supermodel knows how to mix business with fashion in this blazer and matching heels.

Oh, La La!

Kendall stole the show at the Met Gala in this orange feather dress by Versace.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chaos SixtyNine
Always Looking Bright

Kendall posed and smiled at the Chaos SixtyNine Issue 2 launch party in London and wore a Dudas Spring 2019 dress and Yeezy PVC Season 6 shoes.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Basketball Beauty

Kendall smiles as she sits courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game wearing leather pants and Yeezy heels.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Fangirl for Feathers

The model looked fantastic in a LPA Aurora dress and Yeezy heels at Revolve's second annual #REVOLVEawards.

Instagram
Off the Shoulder & Off the Charts

Kendall got festive at the Kardashian-West Christmas Eve party in an off-the-shoulder gown designed by Christian Siriano

Gotham/GC Images
Go Green

The 25-year-old flashed a huge smile as she rode a Citi Bike in a green coat in New York City over her birthday weekend.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
All That Glitters Is Gold

Kendall shocked with her sheer gold Julian Macdonald look at the 2018 British Fashion Awards.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
Level Up

Kendall took flare pants and long sleeves to a whole new level in this all-black Vera Wang ensemble.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot
Cute in Corsets

The model made a case for corset-bearing dresses and trendy tinted sunglasses.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Perfect in White

Shutting down the Met once again, Jenner stuns in this heavenly Off-White number. 

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Queen of Sheer

Looking like a ruffled goddess, Jenner came to slay, princess-style, in this white, sheer, layered gown. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Barely There

We're sure all eyes were on Kendall at the Met Gala when she arrived in this La Perla slip. 

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Couture Queen

The model let it all follow behind her in this glamours Giambattista Valli Couture dress paired with white heels. 

Antony Jones/Getty Images
Smart Casual

The Jenner sister decided to spark things up wearing this over-the-top Alexandre Vauthier piece with a plain pair of jean shorts and pumps. What a combo. 

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Sheer Delight

Serving major haute couture vibes, the star looks ravishing in this Cavalli couture gown.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Sharp Shoulders

The shoulders tell it all on this reality star. This Carmen March dress shows off the models great physique from head to toe. 

J. Webber / Splash News
Sweet Greens

The young model slays in this garden inspired Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with a floral bag and stunning white boots. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Canne-Canne Girl

Kendall looks like a delectable bite in this multicolored deep-v-neck Versace number. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Cut It Out

The accents on the dress, the pulled back hair, the pose—how much more life could the model and this Atelier Versace gown give us? 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Fresh & Fun

In taking a step on the edgy side, the model went for a chic smokey-eye look in a black Balmain set paired with silver pumps. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Elegance

Nothing but a total bombshell the Jenner is in this navy blue Vivienne Westwood gown. 

Venturelli/Getty Images for FENDI
The Lady in Red

This model is nothing but chic sporting this multi-colored fur throw, a red shorts and top set by Fendi paired with a smoking hot red lip. Kendall just turned up the heat for sure! 

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Simple & Chic

Looking like a total vision in white, the star graced Hapar's Bazar event in this gorgeous Calvin Klein gown. 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
All About That Lace!

Safe to say this model shut down the MTV awards this year in these striking DSquared2 heels and high-low Balmain dress. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Dark Glam

The star kept it sexy and simple this night in this oval hemline dress by Oriett Domenech paired with black heels and a chic high bun hairstyle.

photos
View More Photos From Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

