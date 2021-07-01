Prince Harry and Prince William Reunite to Honor Princess Diana

Watch : Prince Harry Honors Mom Princess Diana at the Diana Awards

Prince Harry and Prince William showed no signs of a family rift as they put on a united front in honor of their late mom.

On Thursday, July 1, what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, the brothers reunited at Kensington Palace to unveil a statue of the Princess of Wales. "Today...we remember her love, strength and character–qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," Harry and William said. "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

"Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work," they continued, "to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."

Harry and William, who have not been seen together since their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April, first announced the dedication in 2020. "The statue was commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world," read Harry and William's joint statement, referencing their mom's 1997 passing. "The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy."