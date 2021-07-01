Gwen Stefani Is a Proud Mom as She Shares Son Zuma’s Eyewear Campaign

There's no doubt that Gwen Stefani is proud of her son Zuma.
On July 1, the "Sweet Escape" singer took to her Instagram Story to share her 12-year-old son modeling a stylish pair of eyeglasses from their collection, which debuted in partnership with Tura Inc. in June 2019.
The mom of three, who shares her sons with ex Gavin Rossdale, captioned the sweet post, "Yay Zuma!!," and included a heart emoji. In the campaign clip, Zuma is seen rocking a blue-camo and slate grey pair of glasses with a shirt that also read the brand's name, Zuma Rock. The fashion-forward eyewear line is available for sale on Tura.com.
The mother-son duo first launched the teen eyewear collaboration as a way for Zuma to experiment with style, just like his fashionable mama.
"If you go out and buy boy glasses, they're all the same," the singer told People at the time. "Zuma is a little more boyish and doesn't care as much [about his style]. But with the glasses, he does because it's something he identifies with it. Everyone recognizes him with glasses, he needs the glasses."
Although the musician explained that some kids may view wearing glasses as "some sort of punishment," she also thought it was important for that accessory to have a feel-good quality about them. "When you find a style you get compliments about, it makes you feel so good," she told the outlet. "That's what we wanted to do with this line."
"Even in our own small collection, I saw [Zuma] evolve from wearing formal glasses, to a little more fun and risky glasses," she continued. "He wouldn't be ready to go to school unless he wore the fun ones."
And as for the perfect pair for fiancé Blake Shelton? Let's just say, don't expect to see the same cute camo pair on him anytime soon. The pop star admitted, "He doesn't wear any glasses or sunglasses ever."