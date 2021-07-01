7 Ways Prince Harry and Prince William Have Continued to Honor Princess Diana's Legacy

Watch : Prince Harry Honors Mom Princess Diana at the Diana Awards

While the public remembers Princess Diana as the people's princess, Prince William and Prince Harry will always think of her as "the best mum in the world."

"We felt incredibly loved, her and I," the Duke of Cambridge said in the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, "and I'm very grateful that that love still feels there."

It's been almost 24 years since the Princess of Wales died. Her life ended at the age of 36 following a Paris car crash in 1997, and mourners would never forget watching William and Harry, who were just 15 and 12 at the time, walk behind their mother's coffin at her funeral.

Throughout their lives, the brothers have continued to honor Diana's legacy, including with their work, tributes and memories they share with their children. And now, on July 1, they're marking what would have been their mother's 60th birthday.