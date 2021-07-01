Yvonne Strahovski Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 on the Red Carpet

Baby on board! Yvonne Strahovski confirmed she's pregnant while debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for The Tomorrow War.
On June 30, The Handmaid's Tale star stunned in a white turtleneck gown by Brandon Maxwell, which accentuated her baby bump. (Keep scrolling to see the gorgeous photo opp!)
Yvonne complemented her ensemble with shoes by Alexander Birman and jewelry by David Webb and Vrai.
The star plays Muri Forester in the film, and acts alongside Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge. It will be available to watch on July 2 on Amazon Prime Video.
This wasn't the only new look Yvonne debuted recently.
On June 21, the actress unveiled her new cropped hairstyle that was more than suitable for summer. "Short hair don't care," she captioned the ‘gram. Her figure was not visible in the photo, likely due to the probability that she was already showing.
This will be the second child for Strahovski and her husband Tim Loden. Their first, William, was born in October 2018.
"My heart has melted in a billion pieces a thousand times already," the 38-year-old actress wrote when William was born. "We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!"
She had announced her first pregnancy on Instagram in May 2018.
"I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news–I'm going to be a Mama," her first announcement stated. "So very exciting to watch and feel this little peanut growing every day!"