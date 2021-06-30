KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Sarah Shahi's Behind-the-Scenes Sex/Life Pics Will Make You Thirsty for More

If Netflix's Sex/Life is making you sweat this summer, just wait until you see Sarah Shahi's behind-the-scenes photos.

By Alyssa Ray Jun 30, 2021 11:59 PMTags
TVLove And SexCelebritiesNetflixEntertainment
Just when we thought Netflix's Sex/Life couldn't get any hotter, the show's star went and posted behind-the-scenes pics.

Amid all the buzz surrounding the new drama, Sex/Life's leading lady Sarah Shahi took to her Instagram story to give fans a closer look at her character's fabulously sexy wardrobe. No, we aren't talking about that tragic white nightgown. In a series of posts, Sarah gave an up-close peek at Billie's clothes from her wild days.

Alongside a mirror selfie that featured a little, sequined number, Sarah wrote, "More BTS of Billie!!!"

And, like all of us who tuned in for the series, Sarah revealed she was "obsessed with the club looks." The L Word alum went on by showing off her character's fierce makeup, which included a bold purple eyeshadow and body glitter.

Of course, we were particularly delighted when Sarah shared a BTS photo of co-star and IRL boyfriend Adam Demos.

As E! News readers well know, Sarah and Adam fell in love after meeting on the set of Sex/Life. In the overnight hit, Sarah plays Billie, a suburban housewife who finds herself in a love triangle with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and her oh-so-handsome ex Brad (Adam).

After watching all eight episodes of Sex/Life, we can't say we're surprised that Sarah and Adam got together as their connection was palpable on-screen. In fact, Sarah even dished to People, "When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas, and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

Netflix

It seems the stars of Sex/Life know how to heat up 2021!

For Sarah's behind-the-scenes snaps from the set of Sex/Life, scroll through the images below.

Sarah Shahi/Instagram
Sarah in Sequins

Sarah Shahi wrote, "More BTS of Billie!!!"

Sarah Shahi/Instagram
BFFs

Clearly, Sarah and co-star Margaret Odette weren't just on-screen best friends.

Sarah Shahi/Instagram
Club Looks

Sarah noted alongside this BTS pic, "I was obsessed with the club looks."

Sarah Shahi/Instagram
Pretty in Purple

Sarah looked jaw-dropping in this purple robe and eye shadow.

Sarah Shahi/Instagram
A Closer Look

Sarah gave fans a closer peek at her makeup for the character Billie.

Sarah Shahi/Instagram
Feelin' Free

The Sex/Life actress was clearly feeling herself in this look.

Sarah Shahi/Instagram
B & B

"B and B," Sarah wrote on this photo of herself and Adam Demos. "#bts."

Sex/Life is available for streaming on Netflix.

