All the Details on Olivia Rodrigo's New Romance With Producer Adam Faze

More than a month has passed since Olivia Rodrigo dropped Sour, and while we're still crying to the heartbreak album, this pop star has moved on to bigger and better things.
A source close to Olivia who attended the Space Jam 2 premiere party exclusively tells E! News that the HSMTMTS actress brought producer Adam Faze as her plus-one. And yes, the insider confirms she introduced Adam as "her boyfriend."
"Olivia was in great spirits celebrating Space Jam 2 last night," the source shares. "They were really cute together and weren't trying to hide their affection at all."
The premiere took place at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, and while there were plenty of A-list guests, like Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez, to mingle with, the insider says Olivia and Adam were "together the entire night."
The insider adds the pair went on "all the rides" and were even spotted "holding hands at one point."
Additionally, party-goer Stuart Brazell describes the couple as "really cute, but not too overly touchy."
@stuartbrazell
Everyone was at the #spacejam2 party at #magicmountain #charlidamelio #lilhuddy #demilovato #spacejammovie? Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
"The two of them together felt comfortable and newish, and it seemed like he also knew a lot of people there," she shares. "It just felt like comfortable, cuddly, new young love."
Stuart adds Olivia "seemed to be having a really good time," noting the actress particularly lit up when TikTok star Charli D'Amelio showed up. "She was smiling a lot and definitely really loved her time with Charli," Stuart says. "They were just teenagers hanging out on a summer fun night at an amusement park, eating food, riding the rides and having a really good time."
As for how Olivia and Adam started dating, the first source reveals they "met through industry friends" a few months ago. The insider adds, "It's only been a few months but she seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious."
Prior to dating Adam, the Disney actress reportedly dated her co-star Joshua Bassett. Neither of them ever confirmed or denied they had a brief romance.
For months now, fans have speculated Sour is about Joshua, but he recently told GQ that "people don't know what they're talking about."
"The reality is, it's kind of like a lost cause trying to talk about any of that stuff and I refuse to feed into any of the bulls--t, so I just don't," he remarked, adding that he has nothing but respect for Olivia and Sabrina Carpenter, another one of his rumored exes.