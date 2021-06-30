Nick Offerman Is Putting Ron Swanson Behind Him With New A League of Their Own Role

This casting choice feels like a home run.

On Wednesday, June 30, it was revealed that Nick Offerman has joined the upcoming TV adaptation of the beloved film, A League of Their Own. Per The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the casting news, Offerman will be stepping into Tom Hanks' shoes for the Amazon Prime Video show. As fans of the 1992 film well know, Hanks portrayed Jimmy Dugan, the manager of the Rockford Peaches.

Although Offerman won't portray Jimmy Dugan, he is taking on a role that's very similar. Specifically, the 51-year-old actor has been cast as Casey "Dove" Porter, a coach for the new team of players.

According to THR, Dove is a "a former Cubs pitcher" who is famous for killing, wait for it, a dove with a pitch mid-game. After blowing out his arm in the big leagues, the new coach is ready to reclaim his glory through the Rockford Peaches.