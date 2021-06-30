Affordable Groomsmen Gifts Your Friends Will Actually Keep

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Engagements have always been a celebrated life milestone, but nowadays, groomsman and bridesmaid proposals are a big thing. Sure, you could just call up your best friends or throw them all in group chat, but why not go the extra mile for the people in your inner circle?
If you're not sure what to buy for your groomsmen, there's no need to panic because we did all the research for you. All you have to do is click "add to cart." If you want to hype up the excitement leading into your bachelor party and wedding, a great present is the perfect start to the experience.
Light Knife Bottle Opener Credit Card Sized Personnalized
It's always a good call to have a bottle opener on hand. This one is the size of a credit card, which means it's easy to fit in your wallet. You can personalize it with your friends' names, the wedding date, a nickname, a hashtag, or anything else that's applicable.
Bindle Bottle 24oz Black Stainless Steel Double Walled & Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle with Storage/Stash Compartment
You could give your friend a water bottle and/or a wallet, but why not go for the combo instead? This bottle has a storage/stash compartment for you to hold your keys, cards, and other small essentials. The vacuum insulated water bottle keeps your drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours.
My Only Decision - Black and White Will you be my Best Man / Groomsman / Usher Wedding Proposal Card
Don't send a sappy card. This card is so funny.... and so true for many grooms out there.
Birdy Grey Navy Blue Suit by Suit Shop- Jacket and Pants Included
The best gift you can give groomsmen is a decrease in their expenses for your wedding. If the budget allows, pay for their suits.
Personalized Golf Balls for Groomsman
Instead of mailing a gift to your friend, meet up at the golf course and give him this. The set includes three personalized Wilson golf balls, a golf marker, and golf tees.
Personalized Cufflinks Tie Clip Money Clip Set with Wood Box - Groomsman Gift
If you don't feel like putting a gift box together, go for an all-inclusive option. This wooden box has a set of cufflinks, tie bar, and a money clip that can all be personalized.
Will You Be My Groomsman Card
Don't go for the fluff with your groomsman gifting. Just get down to brass tacks and invite them to the open bar with this card.
Derek Dahl & Sam Buss Mini Flip Cup Game
This portable set lets you launch into the classic drinking game no matter you are.
Game Tickets
Bring your boys to a sports game instead of giving them a tangible gift. And this is something you can enjoy too.
