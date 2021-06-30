Ryan Phillippe’s Son Deacon Is His Doppelgänger in New Photo with Mom Reese Witherspoon

Deacon Reese Phillippe is the spitting image of his dad, Ryan Phillippe, in Reese Witherspoon's new Instagram picture.
The Legally Blonde actress shared a photo of her and her son sitting side by side on June 30. Reese grinned in a blue-and-white checkered dress and straw hat, while Deacon wrapped his arm around his mom.
"Making sure we get some good photo options incase [sic] we ever need an album cover for the mother x son band I'm trying to convince @Deaconphillippe to start with me," the 45-year-old star captioned the pic.
Reese and Ryan were both leads in the teen movie Cruel Intentions and married in 1999. Their daughter, Ava Phillippe, 21, was born that same year. They had Deacon in 2003, but four years later, the couple divorced.
Deacon, who is pursuing singing and modeling, walked his first fashion show for Prada a week prior to Reese's post.
The 17-year-old shared an image of himself on Instagram in a black suit in a red-walled room at the Prada fashion event.
Reese has been vocal about her support for her children in the past. She also has a son, Tennessee James Toth, 8, with husband Jim Toth.
"I melt around my kids," Reese told InStyle for the 2019 cover story. "I'm much more squishy, soft, and lovey with a caramel center. I also encourage their deepest dreams and want them to be more expansive in their idea of what they want to become or explore."
"As a teenager, you only know what you know in the world," she continued. "You don't know what it's like to work in a foreign country or to be in medicine or science. I have friends in a lot of different fields, so I try to surround my kids with people who have incredible experiences in other industries. We can get really isolated here in Hollywood."