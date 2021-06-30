Breastfeeding Athletes Now Allowed to Bring Kids to Tokyo Olympics

Watch : Eva Longoria Talks Breastfeeding on "Dora" Set

Nursing Olympic athletes will want to bottle up this special news.

With the 2020 Summer Olympics set to begin in Japan in less than a month, the Tokyo 2020 organizers announced on Wednesday, June 30 that nursing children will be allowed to accompany their mothers to the games. It marks a potential relief for moms who were facing a difficult dilemma: temporarily parting from their little ones to compete amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they've been granted another option.

"It is inspiring that so many athletes with young children are able to continue competing at the highest levels, including at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and we are committed to doing everything possible to enable them to perform at the Tokyo 2020 Games," a statement read. "Given that the Tokyo 2020 Games will take place during a pandemic, overall we must unfortunately decline to permit athletes' family members or other companions to accompany them to the Games. However, after careful consideration of the unique situation facing athletes with nursing children, we are pleased to confirm that, when necessary, nursing children will be able to accompany athletes to Japan."

Since access to the Olympic and Paralympic Village will be restricted to athletes and team officials only, nursing children will have to stay "in private accommodation approved by Tokyo 2020." According to the International Olympic Committee, nursing mothers will be allowed to stay in those private accommodations and bring a caretaker or partner to help, Today reported, citing NBC correspondent Molly Hunter.