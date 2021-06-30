Phylicia Rashad and More Stars React to Bill Cosby's Overturned Conviction

Bill Cosby is a free man.
On Wednesday, June 30, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court vacated the 83-year-old comedian's 2018 sexual assault conviction.
According to the court, the decision was made as a result of an agreement Cosby made with a previous prosecutor, which would've prevented him from being charged in the case.
"We want to thank the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. This is what we have been fighting for and this is justice and justice for Black America," Cosby's attorney Andrew Wyatt said in a statement. "This is justice Mr. Cosby has been fighting for. They saw the light. He waived his fifth amendment right and settled out of court. He was given a deal and he had immunity. He should have never been charged."
Cosby was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. He was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced by a judge in September 2018.
When judge Steven T. O'Neill delivered the three- to 10-year sentence, he said, "Nobody is above the law because of where they live, who they are, wealth, fame, celebrity or even philanthropy." After today's decision, district attorney Kevin R. Steele voiced his disappointment at Cosby's freedom.
"He was found guilty by a jury and now goes free on a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime," he shared. "I want to commend Cosby's victim Andrea Constand for her bravery in coming forward and remaining steadfast throughout this long ordeal, as well as all of the other women who have shared similar experiences. My hope is that this decision will not dampen the reporting of sexual assaults by victims. Prosecutors in my office will continue to follow the evidence wherever and to whomever it leads. We still believe that no one is above the law—including those who are rich, famous and powerful."
Hollywood stars and public figures close to the case are also speaking out on social media. See their reactions to the latest developments below.
The Cosby Show star Phylicia Rashad: "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!"
Amber Tamblyn: "I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious. Shame on the court and this decision. #TimesUp #MeToo. I don't want to hear anything about how cancel culture ruined men's lives during the MeToo era reckoning for women and survivors. How we went too far. Today's news that Cosby's conviction is being overturned is proof we haven't gone far enough. Our justice system MUST change."
Christina Lahti: "I'm enraged, heartbroken and disgusted by Cosby's release. I can only imagine what all his survivors must be feeling. This convicted rapist is free today because he is a man of privilege. The Patriarchy rears it's ugly head yet again."
Lane Moore: "I never wanna hear 'well did you report it?' again. 60 women accused Bill Cosby, and even with 60 accusers we took years to convict, and now he's going free anyway. there are no consequences for rape and rapists know that. so let's be real: rape is fully legal in this country."
Stella Parton: "How can the Supreme Court overturn something after a conviction on a factual occurrence? Oh, excuse me, if you are male and have enough money and influence you can even be President no matter how corrupt you may be. Bill Cosby is just one of many."
Lisa Bloom: "The 3 Bill Cosby accusers I represent and I are disgusted that he is a free man today. He is not released because he is innocent. He is released because a prosecutor promised him years ago that he would not be brought to justice, without even making a deal for him to do time...Every day I fight for sexual assault victims and have to advise them of the ugly truth: the system still massively favors the rich and powerful. You need a superhuman level of strength and courage. Luckily many victims have it. Any other Cosby victims, time to come forward!"
Gloria Allred: "This decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court today to overturn the conviction of Bill Cosby must be devastating for Bill Cosby's accusers. My heart especially goes out to those who bravely testified in both of his criminal cases. I represented a majority of the prior bad act accusers who testified. Despite the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision, this was an important fight for justice and even though the court overturned the conviction on technical grounds, it did not vindicate Bill Cosby's conduct and should not be interpreted as a statement or a finding that he did not engage in the acts of which he has been accused."
Ellen Barkin: "Heartbreaking for all survivors. #MeToo lasts forever."
Rosanna Arquette: "My heart and soul are with all my sister survivors at this moment."
RAINN: "We are deeply disappointed in today's ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and by the message this decision sends to the brave survivors who came forward to seek justice for what Bill Cosby did to them. This is not justice."