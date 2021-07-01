18 Shocking Secrets About One Tree Hill Revealed

Watch : From "One Tree Hill" to "Everyone Is Doing Great"

We don't wanna be anything other than still obsessed with One Tree Hill all these years later.

Even though the drama, which first debuted on The WB in 2003 before moving to The CW ended in 2012, the series' beloved stars are still providing fans with their dose of nostalgia. The latest tidbit comes courtesy of Hilarie Burton, who turns 39 July 1, revealing husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan was almost her costar.

Along with her former co-stars Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz, Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer for the first six seasons, launched the Drama Queens podcast in June, rewatching the iconic series and dissecting every episode, both on screen and off.

And One Tree Hill definitely had its fair share of drama behind-the-scenes, including secret relationships, cast arguments, a shocking arrest and allegations of sexual harassment made against creator Mark Schwahn.

Despite all of the challenges they faced while filming the series in Wilmington, North Carolina, the cast remained close, with Burton saying she is "so in love with our little family" on a 2020 episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, adding, "I'd take a bullet for those kids. I love them."