KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Go Inside Kelly Clarkson's New $5 Million Los Angeles Home

Kelly Clarkson just bought a luxury home in the Los Angeles area, weeks after selling her Tennessee mansion for $6 million. Check out photos of the pop star's sweet new digs.

By Corinne Heller Jun 30, 2021 7:04 PMTags
Real EstateKelly ClarksonTop Photos
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Confesses Celebs Used to Be "Rude" to Her

Check out Kelly Clarkson's new digs!

The 39-year-old The Voice coach recently bought an almost 5,000-square-foot, five-bedroom Colonial-style home in Los Angeles County's San Fernando Valley for almost $5.5 million, The Los Angeles Times reported this week.

The news comes two weeks after the pop star sold her 20,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom Tennessee mansion for $6.3 million, real estate records show, and a month after NBC announced The Kelly Clarkson Show will move to The Ellen DeGeneres Show's time slot after the latter series ends its 19-season run in 2022.

Clarkson's new Los Angeles-area home was renovated in 2018. The house contains five bedrooms and luxury amenities such as a tennis court, swimming pool, guest house, sprawling garden and courtyard patio. The property is located not far from where the star films both The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice.

This is not the first home Clarkson has owned in the Los Angeles area. In 2018, she bought a newly constructed 10,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom farmhouse mansion in Encino, located about 10 miles west of her new property.

photos
Inside Kelly Clarkson's $9 Million Mansion

In May 2020, a month before filing for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two children, the singer listed that home for sale for a little under $10 million. According to real estate records, the property's price has since been reduced twice, mostly recently to $9 million in January.

See photos of Clarkson's new home below:

Todd Williamson/NBC
Welcome Home

In June 2021, Kelly Clarkson bought a home in Los Angeles County's San Fernando Valley for almost $5.5 million. It is located not far from where the pop star films The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice.

The Grosby Group/BACKGRID
Bedroom

This is one of the home's five bedrooms.

The Grosby Group/BACKGRID
Sunroom

Relax in the octagonal breakfast sunroom.

The Grosby Group/BACKGRID
Kitchen

The chef's island kitchen features stainless steel appliances and carrera marble tops.

The Grosby Group/BACKGRID
Hallway

Note: The furniture and decor is staged.

The Grosby Group/BACKGRID
Living Room

The room features plenty of natural light.

The Grosby Group/BACKGRID
Bathroom

This is one of six bathrooms inside the home.

Trending Stories

1

Serena Williams' Wimbledon Look Proves She'll Always Be a Style Queen

2
Exclusive

Why Erika Jayne Didn't Feel "Loved" By Estranged Husband Tom Girardi

3

Where Kevin Federline's Relationship With Britney Spears Stands Today

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Serena Williams' Wimbledon Look Proves She'll Always Be a Style Queen

2
Exclusive

Why Erika Jayne Didn't Feel "Loved" By Estranged Husband Tom Girardi

3

Where Kevin Federline's Relationship With Britney Spears Stands Today

4

Keiko Agena Wishes She and Alexis Bledel Had More of a Friendship

5
Breaking

Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Role in NXIVM Case