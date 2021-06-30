Cecily Strong Teases Her Future at Saturday Night Live

Will Cecily Strong be live from New York this fall? The answer: Unclear.
On Tuesday, June 29, the Saturday Night Live star opened up about her future at the NBC sketch comedy series. This update came about after moments in the season 46 finale indicated that she, along with Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson, may leave the hit show.
And, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cecily revealed she hasn't ruled out a return to SNL, but that nothing is set in stone. "I'll be thrilled if I go back, I'll be thrilled if that was my last show," she shared. "I feel good either way."
As she continued, the Ghostbusters actress noted that "things are a bit more up in the air and I'm OK with that." Per the seasoned comedienne, the last year has taught her to "see what happens."
In May, during The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actor Roundtable, Pete expressed a similar sentiment when asked about Kenan's 18-season run on SNL, noting, "Yeah, I'm good. I'm surprised I made it to seven. I'm ready to hang up the jersey. Kenan's like f--kin' Karl Malone out there."
Although this may not be what SNL fans wanted to hear, Cecily isn't leaving our TV screens just yet. We're, of course, talking about her new Apple TV+ show, Schmigadoon!, which arrives July 16.
The new musical comedy, which is executive produced by SNL boss Lorne Michaels, stars Cecily and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple who find themselves trapped in a town that just happens to be a Golden Age musical. In addition to Cecily and Keegan-Michael, Schmigadoon! stars Alan Cumming, Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose and more.
Even though Cecily told the publication that she's "excited to try different things," Schmigadoon! allows the 37-year-old star to once more show off her musical chops, which we've seen in past SNL sketches. Not to mention, this project has Cecily working again with SNL cast member Bowen Yang, who is one of the writers for Schmigadoon!.
After calling Bowen "a good friend" in the interview, Cecily gushed, "I was so happy he wrote on this. Bowen is such a star. Anything he even stands next to gets a little of his shine."
Schmigadoon! premieres July 16 on Apple TV+.