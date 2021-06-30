Erika Jayne Opens Up About Not Feeling "Loved" By Estranged Husband Tom Girardi

Watch : Erika Jayne Details Day She Split From Husband Tom Girardi

This ice queen still has a warm heart.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, airing Wednesday, June 30, Erika Jayne admits to not feeling the love from her now-estranged husband Tom Girardi.

During a cryotherapy session, Erika jokes that "the ice queen can take it, baby" of the frosty temperatures. "I'm good at it," she laughs. "You know, I'm cold."

While co-star Sutton Stracke couldn't quite cut it in the cryo tank, the duo opt to dish in the sauna instead. "OK, I have to ask, are you mad at him for not coming to see you?" Sutton starts. "I would be f––king pissed."

Erika confesses that Tom not watching her in Chicago on Broadway "hurt" and that her big career moment was the "pay-off" to all her hard work. "Your wife that you have supported and funded becomes a lead on Broadway and you don't come to the show?" Erika questions. "No, he does not [regret it]. And then I have to go out there and defend it. Now, you tell me if I feel loved."